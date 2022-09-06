AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,862 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 212.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 10.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER stock opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.46. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

