AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 3,761 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.2 %

APH opened at $72.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.90. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

