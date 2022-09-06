AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,599,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,259,000 after acquiring an additional 195,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,369,000 after acquiring an additional 48,782 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,605,000 after buying an additional 117,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after buying an additional 29,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 861,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,580,000 after buying an additional 223,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 850,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $50,168,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 957,123 shares of company stock worth $56,790,317 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.38. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTSI. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

