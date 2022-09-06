AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 8,159 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OZK opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on OZK. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Bank OZK Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.