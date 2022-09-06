AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.22.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $249.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.61. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $239.51 and a one year high of $485.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.47.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

