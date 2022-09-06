AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,546 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WWE stock opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.20. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.03.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.