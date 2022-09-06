AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,404,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,719,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of MOH stock opened at $338.22 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.57 and a 12-month high of $361.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.
Molina Healthcare Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.