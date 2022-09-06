AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,404,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,719,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,267,548. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $338.22 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.57 and a 12-month high of $361.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Read More

