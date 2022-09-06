AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $658,000 Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,282 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $17,019,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,385,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,586,000 after buying an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $91.21 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $138.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $708,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.64.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

