AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $670,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,990 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 17.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 148,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,659,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

Danaher Stock Down 1.6 %

DHR opened at $269.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $195.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

