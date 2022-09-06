AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $687,000 Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,781 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 5.4% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,945.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,945.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maximus Price Performance

Maximus Announces Dividend

MMS stock opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $88.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

See Also

