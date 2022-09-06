AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $696,000 Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON stock opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.80. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

