AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $716,000 Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,502 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,453,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 891,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,940,000 after purchasing an additional 536,549 shares during the period. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.17.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $6,402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,980,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $6,402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,980,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,491.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,028,325 shares of company stock valued at $24,202,412. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

