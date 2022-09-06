AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $728,000 Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,004 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after purchasing an additional 924,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Incyte by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,122,000 after acquiring an additional 388,337 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Incyte by 838.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,018,000 after acquiring an additional 365,425 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,169,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Incyte by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 495,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,341,000 after acquiring an additional 266,562 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

