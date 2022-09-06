AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $742,000 Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,197 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COMM. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $41,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in CommScope by 1,801.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,993,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,141 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,473,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,000 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,523,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,826,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMM opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,534.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 554,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 63,076 shares of company stock worth $645,321. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

