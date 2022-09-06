AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 270.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

AEIS opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.27. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $98.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

