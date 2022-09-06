AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in KB Home by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 4.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in KB Home by 3.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 29.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.77.

KB Home Price Performance

KBH stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $32.95.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 8.22%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

