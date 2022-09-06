AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 127.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Spire by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Spire by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SR. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Spire Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SR stock opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.31. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.61.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.58 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

