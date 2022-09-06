AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $656,000 in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,884 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PATK. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 462.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PATK shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PATK opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.58. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $88.79. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.95.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $1.89. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

