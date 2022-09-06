AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $674,000 in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,093.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.