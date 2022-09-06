AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,832 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in First Solar by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $126.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.46. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82, a PEG ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,386 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.95.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.