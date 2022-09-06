AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,381 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.6 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.07. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $755,709 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.