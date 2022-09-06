AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,976,000 after buying an additional 304,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,179,000 after buying an additional 77,523 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after buying an additional 419,410 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 714,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,582,000 after buying an additional 31,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,688,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.49 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average is $87.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

