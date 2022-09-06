AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 261.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 153.6% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 153.7% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PODD stock opened at $254.35 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.23.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.