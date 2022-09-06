AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,996 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,057,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,201,000 after acquiring an additional 141,789 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,419,000 after acquiring an additional 450,124 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,642,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,120,000 after acquiring an additional 297,891 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,462,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,874,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,899,000 after acquiring an additional 459,665 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 0.6 %

NOMD opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

NOMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Nomad Foods



Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.



