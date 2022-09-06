AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Motco purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.7 %

OKE opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

