AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,324 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 679,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 124,608 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 844,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 164,468 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delek US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Delek US to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Delek US from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Delek US Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of DK opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $1.93. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.