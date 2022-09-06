AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGR. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AGR opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

