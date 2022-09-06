AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,726 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 408.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,351 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,733 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 376.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $208.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 32.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Diane Beth Glossman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,523.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

