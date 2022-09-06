AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,929 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.04. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.