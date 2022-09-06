AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,557 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 145,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URBN stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

