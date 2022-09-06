AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,093,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,043,000 after purchasing an additional 86,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

