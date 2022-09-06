AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 120.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,762,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,889,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,420,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,166,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Vicor by 288.7% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 136,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 101,029 shares in the last quarter. 42.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $164.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,971,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Vicor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

