AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Alarm.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Alarm.com by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $35,233,692.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $592,665.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $833,838.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,233,692.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,803 shares of company stock worth $1,942,096. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $90.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

