AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,941 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APLE. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

APLE stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.37%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,037.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,313 shares of company stock valued at $117,464. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

