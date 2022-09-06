AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,783 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 28,272,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,755,000 after buying an additional 4,570,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 439.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,529,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,837 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 6,374,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,239,000 after acquiring an additional 498,826 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,247,000 after acquiring an additional 309,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 401,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 241,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.20 to $22.10 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.82.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $249,226.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

JHG stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.73.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

