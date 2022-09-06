AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 10,351 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,351 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 38.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.76. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $47.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

