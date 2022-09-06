AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 107,561 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 107,561 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $313,565,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 2,650.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,349,000 after buying an additional 4,244,096 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $90,762,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $57,633,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.
TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Twitter to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.
Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.
