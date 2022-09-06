AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 11,304 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,356,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,102,000 after acquiring an additional 46,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 897,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,672,000 after acquiring an additional 54,839 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMG. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

AMG opened at $125.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.57 and a one year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group



Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Articles

