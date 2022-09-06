AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 126,535 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,535 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Hilltop by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hilltop to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $964,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 622,736 shares in the company, valued at $18,489,031.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $351.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

