AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 14,714 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,714 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $96.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.54. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $93.41 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day moving average of $120.78.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.