AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 15,839 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,839 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $44,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,068,000 after buying an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 336,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,769,000 after buying an additional 42,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

ELS opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.61. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average of $74.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.