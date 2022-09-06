AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,645 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $8,040,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 25.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 22.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 671,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,432,000 after purchasing an additional 123,410 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 12.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $582,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Teradyne Price Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.54. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 9.21%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

