AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,662 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 32.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

NYSE SSTK opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $50.04 and a one year high of $128.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average of $70.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Hennessy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,136.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

