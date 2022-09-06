AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,757 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,922,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $200.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.83. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.30 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.67.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

