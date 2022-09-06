AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN opened at $101.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.92. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

