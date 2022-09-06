AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 25,449 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,449 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,990,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 746,724 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 83.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,465,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,703,000 after buying an additional 4,745,842 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,565,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,315,000 after buying an additional 1,174,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,555,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,166,000 after buying an additional 68,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,308,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,793,000 after buying an additional 336,301 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRH shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

DRH opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

