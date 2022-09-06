AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 28,191 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,397 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 28,191 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. JMP Securities started coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on eBay to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on eBay to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.24.

EBAY stock opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 105.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

