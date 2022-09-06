AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,995 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Rapid7 Trading Down 0.9 %

RPD opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.41.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

