AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 35,250 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,250 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBA. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

NYSE:RBA opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

