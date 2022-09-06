AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 39,398 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,398 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $2,332,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,682 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 655,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,886,000 after acquiring an additional 45,884 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

MetLife Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

